The UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) will remain indispensable for as long as part of the island remains under Turkish occupation, Cyprus’ permanent representative to the UN Maria Michail said on Tuesday.

Addressing the fourth committee of the 80th UN general assembly, Michail stressed the importance of peacekeeping missions, adding that Security Council mandates must be fully respected and implemented.

“It is imperative that the UN Security Council remains at the centre of the peace and security architecture,” she said.

Unficyp, she added, “continues to guarantee the fragile calm by the daily prevention of tens of incidences that could escalate into stability threats or even crises.”

Michail called for “unimpeded access and freedom of movement” for peacekeepers to enable accurate reporting and effective implementation of mandates.

Cyprus voluntarily contributes to Unficyp’s budget by 35 per cent, Michail said and expressed gratitude to the member states that have contributed military and police personnel.

“Peace is a collective effort and peacekeeping operations are an indispensable tool for peace and stability, requiring a shared vision and a strong political will and support,” Michail added.