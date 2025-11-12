BidX1 have launched the catalogue for their upcoming property auction, which is taking place on Wednesday November 26, 2025. All of the properties are available to browse here.

This month’s line-up includes a selection of apartments, houses, land and income-producing assets across Cyprus, as well as several properties with attractive price reductions.

“We are delighted to launch another strong catalogue for November,” said Andreas Peratikos, Head of Sales at BidX1. “Following a successful October Auction, we’ve selected a range of similar assets for this latest catalogue, which includes some attractive price reductions,” he continued.

“With the auction being fully online, buyers can browse, bid and buy from anywhere, enjoying the simple and transparent process that BidX1 is known for.”

Among the highlights is this three-bedroom house in Pervolia, Larnaca, with a reserve price of €85.000. It benefits from vacant possession, parking, and extends to approx. 110 sq. m internally, with 4 sq. m of covered verandas and 24 sq. m of uncovered verandas.

Next up is an investment opportunity with development potential in Lythrodontas, Nicosia. This vacant 143 sq. m commercial building sits on a 468 sq. m plot with approved plans for a two-storey workshop and apartment. The property is being offered at a reserve price of €95.000.

In Mandria, Paphos, this two-storey villa with a swimming pool and parking has a reserve price of €230.000 – and its proximity to the coast makes it an ideal holiday home.

With a reduced reserve price of €395.000 (reduced by €30.000), this stylish three-bedroom villa in the “Sandy Beach Villas” development is located near the coast in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos. It has a private pool and parking.

Occupied at a rent of €450 per month, with an option to increase to €650 per month in 2026, and priced at €95.000, this two-bedroom apartment offers both immediate income and long-term value. It is located in the Agios Nikolaos quarter of Lakatamia, Nicosia, just 150 metres from Archiepiskopou Makariou III Avenue.

Interested buyers can view the full catalogue, register to bid, and complete due diligence directly through the BidX1 platform ahead of the auction on November 26, 2025.

Registration for bidding requires proof of identification, proof of address and a deposit which is refundable if you are not the successful bidder. Registration will open on November 17, 2025.

Looking ahead, BidX1 has also announced a dedicated Land Auction on December 4, 2025, featuring 70+ residential and agricultural opportunities across Cyprus at discounted prices. The opening bids range from €0 to €50.000 – perfect for investors or those looking to build their dream home. The full catalogue is available to view here.

In the meantime, BidX1’s team of commercial and residential specialists are available to arrange viewings, answer any questions about the properties, or to assist with registration.

To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team, please call: 22 000 380 or email: [email protected].

About BidX1

BidX1 is an award-winning digital marketplace for real estate, allowing buyers and sellers from around the world to trade property assets in an efficient and transparent way. BidX1 combines industry-leading property expertise with proprietary technology to provide unparalleled levels of transparency, analytics, and global reach, challenging the traditional process of marketing and transacting real estate. Since its first digital sale in 2015 in Ireland, BidX1 has developed and expanded in other markets, opening sales up to a global audience. BidX1’s local office in Cyprus is in Nicosia and offers services countrywide. For more information: www.bidx1.com.

The BidX1 digital property marketplace

The BidX1 model offers transparency, efficiency and accessibility. All property documentation is available on the website for inspection by potential purchasers prior to bidding. The digital platform is accessible online on any device – mobile, PC or tablet – from any location around the world, offering the opportunity to register and bid wherever the buyer is.

Bidding on every property starts at the opening bid and this is listed publicly on the website before the sale. Every bid placed on a property is logged and displayed in real-time and can be viewed publicly on the website, while bidders are identified only by a number and so remain anonymous.

Successful buyers will generally need to complete their purchase (transfer the full amount to the vendor) within six-seven weeks. The exact closing date for each property will be stated in the Reservation Agreement, which is available in the legal documents for each property.