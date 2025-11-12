The third intergovernmental summit between Cyprus and Greece is taking place on Wednesday in Athens, with Nicosia placing particular emphasis on strengthening coordination in foreign policy and regional stability.

The meeting comes as Cyprus prepares for its Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026 and follows recent developments in the Cyprus issue.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a written statement on Tuesday that the summit aims to reinforce the partnership between the two countries and broaden it beyond diplomacy.

The mechanism, formally established in 2023, serves as a permanent framework for strategic coordination between Nicosia and Athens.

Letymbiotis explained that Wednesday’s discussions would focus on three key priorities: establishing the summit as a standing mechanism, reviewing progress on commitments made in previous meetings, and strengthening cooperation in foreign policy and regional stability.

President Nikos Christodoulides is representing Cyprus, leading a large ministerial delegation. The Cypriot side includes the ministers of foreign affairs, interior, health, transport, agriculture, justice along with the government spokesman, the deputy minister to the president, and the deputy ministers for research, and European affairs.

In Athens, President Christodoulides is meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis at the Maximos mansion. According to Greek government sources, the leaders are expected to discuss the latest developments in the region, the Cyprus problem following the election of Tufan Erhurman as leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, and the preparations for Cyprus’ EU Presidency.

Energy cooperation will also be high on the agenda, with both governments expected to exchange views on recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The day’s programme includes a private meeting between the president and the prime minister from 10.35am to 11.35am, followed by joint statements to the media. Bilateral contacts between Cypriot and Greek ministers will take place ahead of the plenary session of the summit, set for 11.45am to 12.45pm.

During the plenary, the two leaders and their delegations will review the progress achieved since previous summits and set new areas of cooperation.