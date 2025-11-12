Cyprus may see the first increase in student sponsorships in nearly three decades, as the finance ministry signalled its intention to raise the amount and revise eligibility criteria, potentially as soon as 2026, during a parliamentary education committee discussion.

The discussion followed a proposal by Akel MPs Christos Christofides, Andreas Kafkalias, and Christos Christofias, examining procedures and criteria for student sponsorships and allowances.

Christofides said, “for 27 years now, the amount of student sponsorship has been the same, which has resulted in our students, with the money they receive, being able to do half the things that their fellow students did when student sponsorship began in 1998.”

“We live in a time when rents are soaring […] but support for students remains stagnant,” he added.

Christofides criticised budget cuts, saying that it is insufficient for the presidential office to call for middle-class financial support while reducing the sponsorship budget.

“While we welcome the progress after many years of struggle,” Christofides explained, “we will monitor developments closely to ensure these promises become reality.”

Disy MP Prodromos Alabritis welcomed the move, saying, “after many statements and many calls for strengthening student sponsorship, it is with satisfaction that we heard today that there is an intention from the finance ministry to expand the income criteria and the amount of student sponsorship.”

Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvidis echoed this sentiment, saying his party’s long-standing request for higher sponsorship criteria is being addressed, affirming that families with five children will face no income or property restrictions.

He expressed readiness to propose amendments amid rising accommodation and tuition costs.

Dipa MP Alekos Tryfonidis agreed on the need for substantial state support in the face of soaring living and student housing costs, stressing education as an investment in Cyprus’s future.

He said the bill will simplify application and eligibility processes to ensure fair, merit-based distribution, particularly easing financial scrutiny for large families.

He also highlighted that this expansion contributes to addressing demographic challenges and pledged continued efforts to promote social justice and support for the middle class, youth, and workers.

“We will continue to work consistently for practical solutions that will promote social justice and support the middle class and lower strata of youth and workers.”