Following its predecessor Athens Jewellery Week, which ran for five consecutive editions from 2016 to 2020, and its acclaimed 2024 re-edition in Athens, the JELO6 Project now continues its journey in Cyprus, transforming Nicosia into a vibrant hub for contemporary jewellery, ceramics and art objects.

From November 12 to 16, the event will fill old Nicosia with exhibitions, workshops, seminars and walks. The old Town Hall, the CVAR – Severis Foundation, ArchTube and independent artist studios will host events, weaving an immersive dialogue between art, craft and cultural heritage.

An acronym for Jewellery + Objects + the six senses, JELO6 reimagines how art is experienced. This edition invites audiences to engage the body, the senses and the living traditions of making, bridging the tactile with the conceptual.

Under the auspices of the Municipality of Nicosia, the main exhibition at the Old Town Hall Building, where Jewellery_Ceramics_Objects Intersect, explores how contemporary creators draw from the island’s cultural legacy while envisioning new forms of expression.

Guest artists Mari ishikawa, Vanessa Anastassopoulou and Joy Stathopoulou, set the pace for all three categories of exhibits, alongside which, a selection of exceptional pieces curated from the collection of Nicos Chr. Pattichis adds a distinct cultural resonance to the event.

A dynamic programme of talks, workshops, guided tours, studio visits and shared experiences complements the exhibitions. Renowned artists such as Caroline Broadhead, Rita Martinez and Dr Mala Siamptani share their insights on creation, materiality and innovation, while Nikos Avgerinos offers seminars on creative entrepreneurship.

Eliana Negroni emphasises the importance of new approaches to writing and publishing about art, craft and especially jewellery. Special contributions by the Architecture Department of the University of Nicosia and the Fashion and Graphic Design Department of Alexander College present fresh perspectives on how a new generation of makers reimagines concepts and processes.

In addition, local artists open their studios, inviting visitors to experience the intimacy of their creative worlds while others host jewellery-making and ceramic tile workshops this Saturday and Sunday.

Parallel exhibitions running throughout the festival, include Tradition Re-Imagined in collaboration with the CVAR – Severis Foundation, where historical garments and contemporary artworks engage in a timeless dialogue, and Warped at Archtube, a vibrant fashion and jewellery performance that twists the threads of tradition into bold new forms.

Through its sensory and interdisciplinary approach, the JELO6 Project Cyprus invites residents and visitors alike to rediscover Nicosia as a living map of creativity – a city where heritage meets experimentation, and where art becomes a shared act of perception and renewal.

JELO6 Project

Exhibitions, workshops, walks, presentations and seminars with local and invited artists from Athens on contemporary jewellery, ceramics and small sculptures. November 12-16. Old Nicosia. [email protected]