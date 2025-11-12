Gloria Gallery prepares to welcome a new exhibition at its space, enriching Nicosia’s art scene. In ‘Line, Repetition, Perspective’, Sarah Lee Michaelides presents a solo showcase of drawings and sculpture marking her fifth exhibition at the gallery. Running from November 13 to 28, the opening event is set to welcome visitors from 7.30pm onwards.

In this new body of work, Sarah continues her long-standing exploration of line, repetition and spatial structure – the defining elements of her visual language.

Drawing remains the foundation of her practice, both as process and as expression. Through the disciplined accumulation of line, her pencil marks multiply and intersect, creating imagined spaces and architectural forms that expand through perspective toward a sense of infinity.

The exhibition includes a series of drawings, etchings, collages, reliefs and sculptures, where architectural rhythm and structural clarity coexist with lyrical abstraction.

Her recent studies of two Roman equestrian statues further inform this dialogue between figure and space. Intrigued by the invisible geometries implied by these statues, she developed a sequence of collages that trace and reinterpret the imaginary lines created by movement through space.

The etchings presented here are conceived as an extension of drawing, where the line becomes sharper, more deliberate, and permanently embedded in the medium.

The reliefs and sculptures, executed in wood, clay, plaster and ceramic, evolve from the drawn image into three-dimensional form.

The four staircase sculptures, fabricated and assembled in plaster, highlight her architectural approach, while the ceramic cube compositions introduce a new material dimension to her practice.

This exhibition reaffirms Sarah Lee Michaelides’s deep engagement with the dialogue between drawing and sculpture, a continuum where the simplicity of line meets the complexity of space.

Line, Repetition, Perspective

Solo exhibition by Sarah Lee Michaelides. November 13-28. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Monday-Friday: 5.30pm-8pm. Tel: 22-762605. www.gloriagallery.com