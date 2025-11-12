Larnaca municipality, in collaboration with the Larnaca tourism board (Etap), presented the first phase of the installation of sculptures at the Mesoyios artists’ park on Wednesday.

“The sculptures were inspired by the theme of the ‘Mediterranean’, and highlight the relationship between the place, the sea, the nature and the culture,” said the announcement.

The works of four Cypriot artists were unveiled, as well as two pre-existing sculptures that already adorned the space.

The initiative was implemented with the support of the deputy tourism ministry, aiming to promote the Mesoyios park as a space for cultural creation and tourism development.

The selection of the works was carried out through a competitive procedure, under the supervision of an evaluation committee composed of Athos Kazantzis, Victor Mantovanis, Joseph Hadjikyriakou, Georgia Michaelidou and Irene Konstantinou.

Each sculpture is accompanied by a QR code through which visitors can obtain information about both the creator and their sculpture, while the Larnaca tourism board plans to continue the installation of artworks throughout 2026.