Primary school parents have reportedly filed complaints with the education ministry against a teacher accused of pulling a student by the hair and injuring another child by throwing a book in class, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Philenews, a letter was sent to the ministry on November 6, prompting an investigation into the matter.

The allegations concern a primary school teacher responsible for four classes of first- and second-grade pupils, who is accused of frequently intimidating students by shouting and behaving aggressively toward them.

In one instance, the teacher allegedly pulled a second-grader’s hair, while in others she reportedly threw books, stepped on pencils, and slammed her hand on the children’s desks.

Philenews reported that several incidents involving the teacher have occurred during the current school year, leaving some pupils anxious about attending her classes.

The education ministry confirmed to the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday afternoon that an investigation had been launched and that the allegations concern a primary school in Nicosia.