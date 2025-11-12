Hailstorms and rain are expected to strike the island in the higher mountains and inland from 11am to 5pm, with a yellow weather warning in effect, the meteorology department said on Wednesday.

There is a high chance of hail, with rain expected to be between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour.

The public is urged to exercise caution due to the potential impact of the storm on outdoor activities, particularly in open areas such as mountains, forests, and plains.