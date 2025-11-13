You read that right, mid-November is when the first Christmas markets appear this year and this weekend has them! It also has second-hand clothes bazaars and vintage pop-ups, offering something for all tastes.

Coming up first is the two-day Second-Hand Clothes Bazaar at Common Room next to Kafeneio Prozak in Nicosia. Selected items and vendors featuring pre-loved fashion will be waiting for you on Friday afternoon and all day on Saturday.

The first of the season’s festive markets begins this Saturday with the Kamares Christmas Bazaar in Tala, Paphos. The Kamares Club hosts a festive event with local vendors selling Christmas gifts, arts and crafts and handmade presents while there will be an entertainment programme with live music.

The day includes dance demos, mini fashion shows and a free prize draw. The organisers note that this event is wheelchair accessible and also supports several local charities.

Also happening in Paphos this weekend is Meraki’s Pre-Loved & Vintage Market in Chloraka. On Sunday, November 16, Meraki will host a curated event bringing together timeless finds and well-loved treasures that tell a story.

Visitors will be able to browse beautiful pieces from the past, from vintage vinyl and retro handbags to ceramics, crockery, homeware and artwork. Each purchase supports craftsmanship, sustainability and the circular economy.

Second-Hand Clothes Bazaar

Pre-loved clothes and accessories market. November 14-15. Common Room, Prozak, Nicosia. Friday: 5pm-9pm. Saturday: 11am-8pm

Kamares Christmas Bazaar

Festive market with local vendors, live music, food and more. November 15. Kamares Club, Tala, Paphos. 10am-3pm

Meraki’s Pre-Loved & Vintage Market

Curated market of second-hand items and more by local creatives and sellers. November 16. Meraki Market Café, Paphos. 10am-2pm