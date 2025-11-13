Cyprus will reopen its electronic platform for landowners seeking hectare-based compensation under the local Akama plan, with applications accepted from November 14 to 24.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the new window follows a previous submission period held in October and gives both individuals and companies another opportunity to join the scheme.

The ministry explained that measure 1, introduced in 2024 and continuing this year, offers annual financial support to landowners who keep their plots in a natural state, aiming to preserve the landscape and protect the region’s biodiversity.

The subsidy can reach up to €6,600 per beneficiary each year, with a total budget of €25 million allocated for 2024–2028.

Additionally, the programme will be reviewed after the five-year cycle, considering its results and other socio-economic measures launched for the area.

For information or technical support, applicants can contact 22408952 or by email [email protected].