Cyprus’ theatre world has been experiencing an exciting autumn as new productions take the stage. Sezon Women presents the iconic play People, Places & Things by Duncan Macmillan for the very first time in front of Cyprus audiences and just a few shows remain.

Directed by Evita Ioannou and in co-production with Open Arts, just five performances are left on November 13, 14, 16, 24 and 25, though November 16 is already sold out.

The first three shows happen at Nicosia’s Satiriko Theatre. Afterwards, the play travels to Pattichion Municipal Theatre in Limassol on November 24 and to Paralimni’s Xenion Amphitheatre on November 25. Though the play is in Greek, the Tuesday shows have English surtitles.

A dynamic ensemble of actors brings to life a play that, with honesty and humour, captures the contradictions and upheavals of contemporary life.

The play centres around Emma, an actress who one day collapses on stage and later finds herself in a rehab centre. There she embarks on a challenging journey, where she must confront her fears, renegotiate her relationships and addictions, and come to terms with her own truth.

What does it mean to lose control of your life? How hard is it to admit you have a problem? And what happens when truth reveals itself to be fluid?

People, Places & Things

Sezon Women presents People, Places & Things by Duncan Macmillan. November 13, 14, 16. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. November 24. Pattichion Municipal Theatre, Limassol. November 25. Xenion Amphitheatre, Paralimni. 8pm (7pm on Sunday). In Greek. Performances with English surtitles every Tuesday. From €18. Tel: 22-254657, 99-047021. www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/theater/people-places-things, www.pattihio.com.cy