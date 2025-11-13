Secondary school teachers will stage a work stoppage next Wednesday morning as Oelmek protests the government’s proposed system for evaluating teachers and educational work.

The union announced a four-hour strike from 7.30am to 11am on November 19, coinciding with the first article-by-article discussion of the education ministry’s draft regulations before the House education committee.

A protest is also planned outside parliament at 9am, with the union expected to decide later that day whether to continue or escalate its measures.

Oelmek said it rejects the ministry’s revised proposal, arguing it is “identical to previous ones” that were rejected both by the union and by 92 per cent of teachers in a May 29 referendum.

The union objects in particular to provisions such as the numerical grading of teachers by school principals, the expansion of the evaluation scale from 40 to 100 points, and the annual evaluation procedures.

It also opposes the introduction of two admission programmes for new teachers, the involvement of inspectors in formative evaluation, and what it perceives as increased bureaucracy.

Oelmek added that key elements of the new system remain undefined, including the criteria for evaluating teachers, the process for re-evaluation, and the criteria for teachers on secondment.

The union further criticised the financial arrangements linked to the plan, describing them as “incomplete and unbalanced.”

It said no substantial support has been provided for their implementation, nor have the necessary additional assistant-director posts been included, while most of the budget is directed elsewhere.

Of the €12.9 million that the new system will cost, 75 per cent goes to the “excessive” increase in inspectors, the union said.