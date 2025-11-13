Following two earthquakes on Wednesday, a third tremor, measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale, was reportedly felt in Paphos and Limassol early Thursday morning.

The Euro-Mediterranean seismological centre recorded the earthquake shortly before 7am, saying that it had struck at a depth of 17 kilometres, with its epicentre around 18 kilometres southeast of Paphos.

As of 9am, the geological survey department had not made a statement.

Two earthquakes had struck the island on Wednesday, measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The first earthquake struck shortly after 11.30am, and measured 5.3 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in the Paphos district village of Ayia Marina.

While no serious structural damage was recorded, people were seen exiting office buildings and homes as a precaution in the aftermath of the quake, with Ayia Marina mukhtar Marios Stylianou confirming that the epicentre village had escaped unscathed, and that its elderly residents are “well”.

The second earthquake also measured 5.3 on the Richter scale and struck shortly after 4.30pm.

Geological survey department director Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou told the Cyprus News Agency that the second major earthquake had been “slightly weaker” than the first, though he did stress that there had been “a series” of smaller tremors throughout the day, and that the phenomenon “needs to be studied”.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean seismological centre, more than 30 tremors were detected in Cyprus throughout Wednesday, two of which had magnitudes between four and five on the Richter scale.

While the earthquakes were felt across the island, civil defence spokesman Panayiotis Liasides confirmed during an appearance on television channel Alpha that there had been “no reports of serious damage or injuries”, and that there had been “small landslides but nothing serious”.