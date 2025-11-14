A ground-breaking production from abroad lands in Nicosia this week presenting the emblematic work of the German Romantic writer Heinrich von Kleist, ‘Michael Kohlhaas’.

Coming up this Saturday, November 15 at the Nicosia International Festival, the theatre performance is a collaboration with the Independent Authority Against Corruption, as it shows the struggle of a just man against an unjust establishment.

The award-winning director Boris Liješević presents the story of Michael Kohlhaas, which is inspired by true events, and remains strikingly relevant even two centuries after it was written.

Kleist portrays with intensity and insight the dead end faced by a righteous man confronting a corrupt system. His hero, a horse dealer and family man, is driven to revolt when, after suffering an injustice, he finds the legal system turning its back on him.

‘Michael Kohlhaas’ is set in 16th-century Protestant France. Through tales of corruption, institutional weakness and destructive anger, the writer offers a clear message: justice cannot be a personal matter, but the responsibility of an entire society.

On stage, Vojin Ćetković delivers a powerful performance as Michael Kohlhaas, earning the Best Actor Award at the 31st International Festival of Classical Theatre in Serbia.

The play also features live original music by Kralj Čačka, who appears on stage and adds a poetic layer to the theatrical experience.

In previous performances, the production was praised by critics with Marina Milivojević Mandrarev stating: “The actors of the Yugoslav Drama Theatre convincingly convey the transition from narration to dramatic conflict, immersing us fully in the fate of Michael Kohlhaas. We recognise our own contemporary tragedy in the lack of trust in institutions and justice. The result is thoroughly successful.”

The production this Saturday, the only night the play will be presented, is performed in Serbo-Croatian with Greek and English surtitles and contains strong language, violence and loud sound effects.

Michael Kohlhaas

Theatre production by the Yugoslav Drama Theatre. Boris Liješević directs Heinrich von Kleist’s play. Part of the Nicosia International Festival. November 15. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €22-33. In Serbo-Croatian. With Greek and English surtitles. www.more.com/cy-el/tickets/theater/festival/nicosia-international-festival-2025