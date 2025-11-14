The priorities of Cyprus’ EU presidency, the Cyprus problem and cooperation with Germany will be discussed on Friday during a meeting President Nikos Christodoulides will have in Berlin with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a visit set to highlight “the firm intention of the two countries to further strengthen their cooperation”.

In a written statement, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said talks would focus on the multiannual financial framework and strengthening the competitiveness of the European economy.

Christodoulides and Merz will also review bilateral relations, with emphasis on defence, security, tourism, shipping and education.

Letymbiotis pointed out that Cyprus-German ties have improved in recent years, culminating in the first official visit – in February 2024 – of a German president to Cyprus since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.