Unstable weather prevails on Friday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the north, inland and to the east. Later in the day, rainy weather moves to Troodos and the south and east coast. Hail can be expected during thunderstorms.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning moderate to fresh, 4 to 5 Beaufort, in the afternoon, over moderate to rough seas.

Temperatures will reach 23C inland, 25C along the coast and 12C in the highest mountains.

Friday evening will be cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the east and north.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort along the coast, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 12C inland, 14C along the coast and 6C in the highest mountains.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be clear in the morning with clouds gathering in the afternoon, yielding light rain.

Temperatures on Saturday will drop to just under the seasonal average, to rise noticeably on Monday.