The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced that it will be conducting both written and online oral examinations for executives seeking certification as qualified CSE stockbroker representatives.

The written examination is scheduled for December 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the CSE offices in Nicosia.

This exam is aimed at individuals interested in being certified for registration in the special lists of stockbroker representatives or assistant stockbroker representatives.

To participate, interested individuals must submit a written request titled “Participation in the written examination” to [email protected] by November 17, 2025, at the latest.

Applicants must also send a copy of their Identity Card, along with their full details for direct communication, including mailing address, email address, and telephone number.

Furthermore, a prescribed fee of €90 per participant must be paid to the Stock Exchange at the time of submitting their written application.

An online oral examination will be organised on December 17, 2025. This exam is specifically for executives currently employed as stockbroker representatives in an Investment Firm (IF).

The IF must be a member of a regulated market of a Member State, and its Trading and Transaction Clearing Rules must be essentially the same as those applied on the CSE, at the Council’s discretion.

Additionally, the IF must either be a Member of the Stock Exchange or be seeking to become one.

Executives employed in the remote Members will have the right to participate in this oral examination to be certified for registration in the respective special list of stockbroker representatives.

To qualify, they must submit a written request titled “Participation in the oral examination” to [email protected] by November 28, 2025, at the latest. They are required to send a copy of their Identity Card.

They must also send a photocopy of any professional competence certificate obtained from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission or from the Hellenic Exchanges that is relevant to their work in an IF in Greece.

A copy of their Identity Card is also required if they are certified to provide at least one of the services set out in the Notification of the Minister of Finance, RAA 217/2008.

The services listed in the Notification are Execution of orders on behalf of clients, Dealing on own account, Portfolio management, Provision of investment advice, and Underwriting and/or disposal of financial instruments with or without firm commitment.

A prescribed fee of €90 must be paid to the Stock Exchange at the time of submission of their written application.

The prescribed fee for both the written and oral examinations can be deposited into the following accounts of the Cyprus Stock Exchange:

Candidates for certification will be examined on specific regulatory topics. These include the Trading Rules (RAA 409/2006, as amended) and the Decision of the Council of the Cyprus Stock Exchange on the Regulation of Technical Matters regarding Trading on the CSE Markets.

They will also be tested on the Regulatory Decision of the CSE Council for CSE Members (RAA346/2020) , and the Decision of the CSE Council pursuant to Article 39 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Laws (RAA 166/2005, as amended) – Members’ Code of Conduct.