A series of walks, workshops and creative meetings will bring together residents and artists this autumn to co-create in one Larnaca neighbourhood. The event series is presented by Larnaka 2030, the Municipality of Larnaca, and the University of Cyprus and seeks to unite locals, creatives and researches.

Through shared experiences, the participants (which could be you as well) will share stories and experiences from the Agioi Anargyroi neighbourhood.

Through the co-creation of graffiti art in public spaces, the initiative aims to discover and capture the common ground that connects people – the memories, places and everyday moments that make up the life of the community.

Through a series of walks, workshops and creative meetings, residents will collaborate with a street artist and the university’s SURF research team to highlight the stories and places that express the spirit of the neighbourhood and transform them into a shared work of art.

The first meeting titled ‘Collective Walk and Mapping with Residents’ takes place on November 15 at 2.30pm. The ‘Stories and Objects Workshop’ will follow on November 22 before the third and final meeting, ‘Graffiti Creation Days’, unfolds across December 7 and 8, between 9am and 3pm.

Co-Creating in Agioi Anargiroi

Participatory event series. By Larnaka 2030, the Municipality of Larnaca and the University of Cyprus. November 15, 22 and December 7,8. In Agioi Anargiroi, Larnaca. www.larnaka2030.eu