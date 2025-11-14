A concrete water tank overlooking Larnaca’s salt lake – a habitat for migratory flamingos – has just got a mural of the long-necked birds, making it a new artistic landmark for the city, Larnaca’s tourism board announced on Friday.

The large tank is situated on a knoll opposite the salt lake, on busy Artemida street, towards the airport.

The mural by graffiti artist Paparazzi was an initiative by the tourism board and was supported by the deputy tourism ministry and the city’s municipality.

On the back of the tank facing the airport is the phrase ‘Welcome Back’.

The mural is visible at night as well, when it is illuminated by photovoltaic soft lights.