Finance Minister Makis Keravnos welcomed the statistical service’s preliminary estimate showing Cyprus’ economy grew 3.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2025.

He also mentioned that growth in the third quarter, compared with the previous quarter, stood at 0.9 per cent, reflecting continued economic momentum.

“These figures confirm the dynamism of the Cypriot economy, which during a period of heightened uncertainty, mainly due to geopolitical developments, continues to record high growth rates and, indeed, in combination with zero inflation and full employment conditions,” he said.

Referring to data from Eurostat, the minister said that Cyprus’ 3.6 per cent growth rate during the third quarter of 2025 is significantly above the European average, which stands at 1.4 per cent in the euro area and 1.6 per cent in the European Union.

He said that for the first nine months of 2025, the economy’s growth rate is estimated at 3.5 per cent, which compares positively with the Finance Ministry’s forecast for 2025, conservatively estimated at 3.2 per cent.

“Maintaining prudent and disciplined fiscal policies and economic management by the government, together with the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, will strengthen the resilience of the Cypriot economy,” he added.

Finally, the minister said that the above factors are expected to help Cyprus, “a small and open economy“, to continue “recording high growth rates“.