The employers’ and industrialists’ federation (Oev) has opened submissions for the 19th Cyprus Innovation Award Competition.

According to Oev, the awards are “an annual institution that has become a reference point for the country’s business community after nearly two decades of recognising successful ideas brought to market”.

The awards aim to identify the most effective applications of innovation that support the Cypriot economy, with entries accepted across four areas, the primary sector, manufacturing, services and social innovation.

Backed by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, as well as the the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), the initiative seeks to encourage a more competitive and outward-looking business environment.

Over the years, the competition has brought forward projects that not only showcased creative thinking but also influenced the wider market, prompting more companies to adopt innovation as part of their strategic direction.

As a result, this year’s call is expected to attract strong interest, particularly as businesses look to differentiate themselves in a more demanding landscape.

The awards will be presented in March 2026 in the presence of the President of the Republic, marking the conclusion of this year’s cycle.

Applications may be submitted until November 30, 2025 through the competition’s website, while further information is available by telephone at 22 643 000.