Road freight transport showed an increase both within Cyprus and in traffic from and to Cyprus during the second quarter of 2025, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Specifically, the total weight of goods transported by road within Cyprus increased by 0.5 per cent between April-June 2025, compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

Meanwhile, the weight of freight transported from and to Cyprus saw a larger rise of 3.6 per cent.

Looking at the cumulative data for the first half of the year, January to June 2025, the total weight of goods transported by road within Cyprus recorded an increase of 0.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Finally, the service reported that the growth in freight transported from and to Cyprus over these six months stood at 5.0 per cent.