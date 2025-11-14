Students and organised groups are gathering on Friday to protest the unilateral declaration of the north of Cyprus as a separate republic.

The unilateral declaration of independence was made on November 15, 1983.

Events and parades are being held at crossing points, UN outposts and city centres by student associations Psem and Efen, as well as schoolchildren in villages.

Akel will be hosting an event at 7pm at the Orpheas crossing point in Nicosia. Participants will gather at Famagusta Gate at 6.15pm and march to the crossing point.

The police will be present at the events to maintain order and facilitate access. Participants have been urged to follow police instructions.