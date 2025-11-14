Cameron Cope, a closeted gay American teenager with zero sexual experience, dons military boots after impulsively joining the marines with his best friend in a desperate attempt to give meaning to his life.

Based on the memoir The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White, Boots follows the bullied teen through the harsh basic training that leads up to becoming a US marine.

Terrified and intent on getting himself out of boot camp, Cameron (Miles Heizer, Parenthood, 13 Reasons Why) unexpectedly finds he is more resilient that he thought, giving his life new purpose in the brotherhood that is forming.

Funny at times and heartwarming at others, with a strong message of endurance and character-building in between, Boots is a series one should not miss.

Not one to go for war-themed shows, I thought I’d give this one a go as there was no war involved – and I was glad I did. Captivating right from the beginning, the series takes you from enlistment to the final test that brings the motley crew out the other side, turning boys into men and men into leaders.

Cameron may be the ‘pink marine’, but there are other storylines throughout the show delivering a stinging slap about the struggle, isolation, loneliness and harsh repercussions of homosexuality in the toughest-of-the-tough military corps.

Boots also follows Cameron’s detached mother, from the realisation that her son has enlisted to her effort to cope with this new reality and use it to her benefit.

The series takes you through personal stories of neglect, abuse, bullying, manipulation and death, with the teenage recruits muscling through training, trying to grapple with whatever is thrown at them and emerge painted-face intact, fists clenched, honorable and mature.

As boot camp is coming to an end, the recruits have to rely on each other to get past the finish line.

I must admit, I was sorry it was over. The acting was brilliant, the story a perfect balance between humour and stark reality. By the time I got to the last episode, I found myself caring about the whole lot of them.

Watch the eight-episode comedy-drama series on Netflix.