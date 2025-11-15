STYX Film Encounters returns this November with a new screening programme titled System Breakdown – a series of five landmark films dissecting the absurdities, failures and crises of modern systems.

From political machinery and media empires to social hierarchies and moral conventions, this season brings together filmmakers who turned the camera toward the structures shaping our collective reality, often exposing how reason collapses under pressure, and how individuals find meaning amidst chaos.

Starting on Sunday, November 16, System Breakdown unfolds weekly at Pantheon Theatre, featuring screenings followed by discussions led by local film critics and artists. Each film will be shown with Greek and English subtitles, preserving STYX’s mission to make cinematic heritage accessible to all.

Kicking off the series is Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, a 1964 film by Stanley Kubrick. The Sunday afternoon screening, at 5.30pm, will present this razor-sharp satire on Cold War logic and military bureaucracy.

Next Sunday’s film is the 1925 Battleship Potemkin. The screening on the 23rd is in memory of Phedias Christodoulides, and his film review A revolutionary milestone in cinema – Eisenstein’s montage masterpiece that redefined political storytelling will be read.

Network by Sidney Lumet is a prophetic critique of television and capitalism, as Lumet turns outrage into spectacle and truth into entertainment. Catch it on Sunday 30.

Next up is The Exterminating Angel by Luis Buñuel on Sunday, December 7. Buñuel traps bourgeois dinner guests in surreal repetition – a merciless allegory of privilege and paralysis.

The final screening of the series presents Asghar Farhadi’s 2011 A Separation, on Sunday, December 14. The film is a moral labyrinth where justice, duty and emotion collide. Farhadi’s masterpiece dissects the human systems that bind and divide us.

STYX Film Encounters – System Breakdown Film Screenings

Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. November 16. Battleship Potemkin. November 23. Network. November 30. The Exterminating Angel. December 7. A Separation. December 14. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 5.30pm. €5 or €15 for season pass