The Akamas Municipality hosted a working meeting of partners involved in the European research programmes Atlantic-Arctic Agora (A-AAGORA) and CLIMAREST, bringing together researchers, local and regional authorities, and stakeholders from several European countries.

According to an announcement, the gathering aimed to exchange best practices, plan restoration actions, and explore opportunities for further collaboration at the European level. The two “sister” projects are funded by the Horizon Europe programme under the EU mission “Restore our Ocean and Waters by 2030”.

The A-AAGORA project runs for 42 months with a total budget of around €9.8 million, involving 30 partners from eight countries. CLIMAREST has a budget of €8.7 million and includes 18 partners from 10 countries.

Akamas Municipality participates as a local partner in CLIMAREST, in cooperation with the Marine & Environmental Research (MER) Lab and the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research.

From 10 to 13 November 2025, the General Assembly and the Associated Regions meeting of A-AAGORA took place, with discussions focusing on the involvement of regional partners in the programme’s innovative solutions.

The final CLIMAREST meeting began on the second day (11 November), running in parallel with A-AAGORA’s sessions. Welcoming remarks were delivered by Akamas Mayor Marinos Lamprou, following an address by MER Lab’s Dimitris Klitou.

On the third day, joint sessions between the two projects were held to exchange experiences and feedback, while the fourth day featured a field visit organised by MER Lab.

By hosting the A-AAGORA and CLIMAREST meetings, Akamas Municipality underscores its role as an active participant in key European initiatives relating to marine protection and climate adaptation, while highlighting the region as a model for sustainable, low-impact development, the announcement concluded.