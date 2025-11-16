The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) on Sunday issued a warning over a fresh wave of fraudulent emails being sent to unsuspecting consumers.

In a statement on Monday, the authority said the emails falsely claim that recipients’ electricity bills are now available online and urge them to make a payment through a malicious link.

The EAC stressed that the messages do not originate from the organisation and are an attempt at electronic fraud (phishing).

It called on the public to exercise heightened caution when receiving emails containing links or attachments, noting that such content may redirect users to misleading or harmful websites regardless of how legitimate it may initially appear.