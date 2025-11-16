Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, currently on a working visit to the United States, is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

An official statement from the foreign ministry said the two men will discuss a range of key issues, including further deepening bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue, and Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Also on the agenda will be developments in the Middle East, energy and energy security, as well as the next steps for the 3+1 cooperation format, which aims to promote regional stability and prosperity.

The meeting underscores Nicosia’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Washington at a pivotal moment for both bilateral relations and regional geopolitics, the statement said.