The 8th Radisson Blu Larnaca International Marathon concluded on Sunday, marking another successful year for an event, organisers describe as “one of Cyprus’ most significant sporting institutions,” according to a press statement.

Now in its eighth year, the marathon has evolved into a major athletic and social event for Larnaca. Organisers noted that the momentum built over the years has enabled the event to expand to seven race categories accompanied by seven social initiatives, “reaching thousands of people and supporting important causes with real social impact.”

They stressed that the Larnaca Marathon “is not just a race, but a celebration of human will, perseverance and endurance, bringing together participants from around the world, promoting health and sport, while giving back to the community through targeted actions.”

In the men’s full marathon (42km), Cristian-Alexandru Neascu finished first with a time of 02:34:43, followed closely by Dasos Connella in 02:34:59 and Alex Gibb in 02:35:25.

In the women’s marathon, Margarita Geistdoerfer took first place with 02:58:36, with Teodora Petkova (03:02:05) and Antoniya Georgieva (03:04:01) placing second and third respectively.

In the half-marathon, Charbel Sejaan claimed victory with 01:07:59, followed by Damian Kabat (01:11:21) and Christos Lamaris (01:12:43).

For the women, Megan Jacoby won with 01:18:01, ahead of Svitlana Korobkina (01:21:45) and Tamara Meteleva (01:21:49).

In the men’s 10km race, Giorgos Tofis secured first place with 00:31:50, followed by Mahmoud Abou Zeid (00:32:59) and Miroslav Spasov (00:33:08).

Karine Shraim won the women’s 10km in 00:37:59, with Jasmin Volz (00:39:18) and Tracey Atkinson (00:39:28) completing the podium.

Tofis also topped the men’s 5km individual race with 00:16:00, while Anastasia Papadovasilaki won the women’s 5km with 00:19:33.

In the 5km corporate race, Gate 400 finished first, followed by Smart Physio Team and the Chalkas Sports Centre.

Organisers said once again the event’s strong commitment to social contribution. Through initiatives such as “You Run We Donate” and partnerships with charitable organisations, the marathon “showcased the importance of promoting positive social values and offering tangible support to those in need.”

The event also honoured the inspirational presence of Georgia Kaltsi, who served as a symbol of resilience and determination. A wheelchair basketball athlete with P.A.S.K.A. and a life coach instructor, Kaltsi rebuilt her life through sport after a serious car accident ten years ago.

Her story, organisers said, “embodies the power of human will and demonstrates that nothing is impossible — with or without disability.”