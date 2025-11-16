Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou will travel to Brussels on Monday to attend the EU Council of Ministers for Agriculture and Fisheries, where key discussions will focus on food security, farmers’ income support under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and challenges facing the fisheries sector.

According to a statement from the ministry, Panayiotou will speak about the ongoing drought affecting Cyprus and stress the importance of fair allocation of fishing quotas in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The council meeting will include discussions on strengthening food security and supporting farmers and production sectors under CAP, in the context of the European Commission’s post-2027 CAP proposal. Member States are expected to address the potential for income support for farmers and the use of strategic reserves of agricultural products to manage risks without disrupting market orientation.

Panayiotou will discuss inclusive support for all potential food producers and sectors in need, while highlighting the impact of drought on food production in Cyprus. She will also outline efforts to enhance the resilience of Cyprus’ agri-food sector, including measures for the creation of strategic reserves.

The council will also exchange views on food trade, particularly considering the EU’s closer ties with Ukraine.

On fisheries, ministers will discuss fishing opportunities for 2026 in the Atlantic, North Sea, Mediterranean, and Black Sea. Panayiotou will underline the challenges faced by Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling for fair and proportional allocation of total allowable catches for large pelagic species, with reference to bluefin tuna and deep-water shrimp.