President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday that he will announce any decisions regarding a potential cabinet reshuffle when they are made.

Speaking to journalists after a memorial service for fallen and deceased members of the Cyprus National Guard in Nicosia, the President was asked about ongoing speculation surrounding the reshuffle. He responded: “I am not influenced. When I take any decisions, I will announce them.”

He added that he is aware of what is being reported in the media, noting, “What some people think is their right, and it is fully respected. I have nothing to say about that.”