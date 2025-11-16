A ceremony dedicated to recognising individuals whose collective action and selfless contribution have significantly supported both local institutions and the village of Salamiou was held on Sunday morning by the Salamiou Friends and Expatriates Association.

In an address read on his behalf by the ministry’s Director-General Elikkos Elias, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said such initiatives serve as a reminder that the true strength of a society stems from the unity and integrity of its people.

He added that the Christodoulides government and the Interior Ministry remain strong supporters of actions that empower communities and highlight their human capital as the country’s most valuable resource for the future.

Ioannou said the event reflects the deep affection members of the association have for their village and their fellow residents, calling it an example to be followed. Salamiou, he noted, demonstrates through the work of its people and its friends that progress is not only a matter of infrastructure, but also of spirit, cooperation and social cohesion.

The minister conveyed the state’s appreciation and gratitude to those honoured: the local clergy for their pastoral and spiritual service; former community leader Kostakis Avgoustis, who served the village for 22 years; and the founders of the “Periklis Salamiou” Youth Centre, which since 1987 has inspired younger generations through creative and community-oriented activity.

He also made special mention of Giorgos Perikleous, president of the Salamiou Friends and Expatriates Association, as well as its members, who for 40 years have preserved “an unwavering spirit of collective responsibility and active participation.”

Referring to the construction of the Salamiou Cultural Centre in 1995, Ioannou highlighted the personal financial contributions made by association members, describing their support as a shining example of social sensitivity and community solidarity.