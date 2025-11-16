Though the current season has a rich cultural agenda and plenty of festive events, some organisers are already planning for 2026. The second edition of VIMA Art Fair is set to take place between May 15 and 17 at The Warehouse by IT Quarter in Limassol and its team is busy putting together an epic edition.

The art fair in Limassol launched in May this year with the aim to create a platform for contemporary art in the Eastern Mediterranean and surrounding regions, while contributing to the growth of the contemporary art infrastructure in Cyprus.

Geographically positioned at a cultural crossroads, the fair saw 27 galleries from Cyprus and 10 other countries gather together, reporting consistent sales and positive experiences, alongside newly forged connections.

Curator Kostas Stasinopoulos

Next year, the London-based, Greek curator Kostas Stasinopoulos will be the curator of its second Curatorial Project that will consist of an exhibition and an extensive live programme running alongside the fair.

Stasinopoulos’ Greek roots and role as the curator of live programmes at London’s Serpentine (UK) will see the programme, that takes waves as its point of departure and inspiration, unfold through an exhibition, film screenings, performances, talks and more.

Stasinopoulos elaborates: “I am delighted to be curating the curatorial project and live programme for the second edition of VIMA Art Fair. Cyprus, and Limassol in particular, offers a unique meeting point between regions and cultures, shaped by histories of movement and exchange. I look forward to working with artists and collaborators to shape a programme that reflects these complexities and fosters new encounters across geographies.”

For 2026 VIMA Art Fair remains an intimate place of discovery, a breeding ground for international and regional dialogue among galleries, art professionals, collectors and the art-loving public alike.

Once again, by invitation only, the fair will host around 30 galleries, including commercial and non-profit spaces.

Already confirmed to return for next year’s edition are galleries including Alpha CK Art Gallery, Art Seen by Maria Stathi, Diatopos Art Centre, Stand in Line – Art Space (all Nicosia), The Edit Gallery, eins (both Limassol), Fragment (New York), JOEY RAMONE (Rotterdam), Kalfayan Galleries (Athens/Thessaloniki), NIKA Project Space (Dubai/Paris), pop/off/art (Baku), Sylvia Kouvali (London/Piraeus), Tiwani Contemporary (Lagos, London), Window Project (Tbilisi), while newcomers for 2026 include CAN Christina Androulidaki gallery (Athens) and Öktem Aykut (Istanbul).

VIMA Art Fair 2026 will also launch ‘VIMA CIRCLE’, a new, paid-for initiative geared toward cultural discovery, connection and shared experience in Cyprus and the Mediterranean, with an aim to build a community for those shaping the future of art.

VIMA Art Fair 2026

May 15-17. The Warehouse by IT Quarter, Limassol. www.vima.art