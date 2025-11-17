Worldwide tablet shipments declined 4.4 per cent year over year in the third quarter of 2025, totalling 38 million units, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Following six consecutive quarters marked by product refreshes and a replacement cycle upswing, the global tablet market began to show signs of cooling.

Elevated inventory levels carried over from the first half of 2025 — partly due to precautionary stockpiling amid tariff concerns — further weighed on sales during the quarter.

However, demand remained steady in emerging markets, where education initiatives, government digitisation programmes, and smartphone vendors expanding their tablet offerings continued to drive shipment volumes.

Apple maintained its leadership in the global tablet market, shipping 13.2 million units and recording growth of 5.2 per cent year over year during the quarter.

Despite facing a challenging comparison with the strong third quarter of 2024, when iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 models were refreshed, Apple benefitted from the robust performance of its 10.9-inch iPad, making the yearly comparison advantageous.

Samsung secured its second-place position, although it recorded a unit decline of 1.9 per cent year over year, with 6.9 million units shipped.

The company performed well in the consumer segment, focusing on its high-value S10 and S11 models, while also expanding its affordable A series lineup.

However, a reduction in commercial projects compared to the same period in 2024 contributed to the overall decline.

Lenovo retained the third position in the third quarter of 2025 and once again reported an impressive performance, with sales growth of 22.6 per cent year over year and 3.7 million units shipped.

The vendor expanded its portfolio with new XiaoxinPad model launches and achieved rapid growth in the consumer segment through aggressive shipment strategies.

Huawei re-entered the Top 5 this quarter, posting growth of 3.7 per cent year over year with 3.4 million units shipped.

Although sales declined in its home market of China due to a high shipment base in 2024, Huawei recorded overall growth, driven by new product launches such as the MatePad Mini and a strong push in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Xiaomi rounded out the Top 5, shipping 2.5 million units and achieving year-over-year growth of 7.2 per cent.

The company maintained its growth momentum through the launch of new models including the Pad 8, Pad 8 Pro, and Redmi Pad 2.

“The tablet market underscores a transition from pandemic-driven demand to steady, value-oriented growth,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“Shipments are stabilising as replacement cycles lengthen, but innovation in AI-powered features, detachable form factors, and display technology is helping sustain engagement across both consumer and enterprise segments,” she added.

“The market’s near-term trajectory points to selective recovery led by productivity-centric and mid-premium devices,” Nataraj said.

The data indicates that while the overall market is moderating, manufacturers focusing on innovation and productivity-enhancing features are best positioned to benefit from the next phase of sustainable, value-driven growth.