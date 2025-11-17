There is an architectural marvel hiding in a Nicosia neighbourhood. The home of Neoptolemos Michaelides, one of Cyprus’ most acclaimed architects, is the focus of a new book, featuring critical texts by Kenneth Frampton, photographs by Javier Callejas and architectural drawings by Michaelides himself that reveal his design process.

The Maria and Neoptolemos Michaelides Foundation hosts the presentation of the publication The Maria and Neoptolemos Michaelides Residence – Intimations for a New Modernity, on November 26 at 6.30pm at the Discovery Auditorium of the University of Nicosia. Edited by Haris Hadjivassiliou, the book offers a glimpse inside this iconic Nicosia house through new works.

Opening remarks will be delivered by the Foundation’s president, Athina Aristotelous-Cleridou, and its honorary president, Konstantinos Loizides, while the book will be presented by art historian, critic and exhibition curator Thalia Stefanidou.

This publication marks one of the Foundation’s first initiatives, whose mission is to document, study, and promote the work of architect Neoptolemos Michaelides (1920-1993) as well as the rich yet still little-known visual art of his wife, painter Maria Toufexi Michaelides (1908-1999).

The book focuses on the couple’s emblematic residence, built in 1960 – an innovative structure for its time, not only on a local level but also within a broader architectural context. Professor Kenneth Frampton, historian of modern and contemporary architecture, presents the residence, highlighting the features that make it truly unique.

Located in the Ayioi Omologites district of Nicosia, the Maria and Neoptolemos Michaelides House stands as a masterpiece of critical regionalism, exemplifying a refined fusion of local vernacular elements with modern design principles.

The publication brings the building to life primarily through the lens of Javier Callejas, a Spanish photographer internationally acclaimed for his architectural photography. Callejas captures both the exterior and interior of the house, revealing it as a cohesive work of art.

The book also includes the residence’s architectural drawings – specially adapted for publication – as well as original sketches by Michaelides that reveal his design process.

The Maria and Neoptolemos Michaelides Residence – Intimations for a New Modernity

Book presentation by The Maria and Neoptolemos Michaelides Foundation. November 26. University of Nicosia, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Free. In Greek