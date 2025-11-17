The Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) has been named the best asset management company in Cyprus for 2025 by Global Banking and Finance Review magazine.

CISCO previously secured the same award in 2023 and 2024, reinforcing its leadership and steady -performance in the local market.

Alongside this, the company has also been included on the Next 100 Global Companies for Asset Management list, which features some of the most innovative and promising businesses worldwide.

According to the company, this dual recognition reflects its long-term strategy and resilience.

By combining innovative investment practices with value-added solutions, CISCO says it continues to support clients to achieve their financial objectives and navigate the evolving challenges of today’s market.

Speaking about the achievement, general manager Christos Kalogeris said the back-to-back award is “an immense honour”, noting that it confirms the team’s consistency, technical know-how and dedication.

He added that it “leaves no doubt as to our ability to forge ahead successfully despite the complexities we face,” and to generate quantifiable value for our clients who have put their trust in them.

Kalogeris also pointed to the company’s inclusion on the Next 100 Global Companies list, saying this confirms that CISCO’s strategic approach, flexibility and client-centred philosophy are being recognised internationally.

“We are committed to keep investing in innovation as a means of providing smart, effective and groundbreaking investment solutions powering the growth in our clients’ wealth,” Kalogeris concluded.