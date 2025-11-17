The number of building permits issued in Cyprus during the first seven months of the year recorded a notable decline, despite increases in total value and area, according to a report released on Monday by the state statistical service (Cystat).

Specifically, the total number of building permits authorised between January and July 2025 stood at 4,195.

This figure represents a decrease of 14.0 per cent when compared to the 4,879 permits issued during the corresponding period in 2024.

Despite this drop in volume, the aggregated financial metrics experienced growth during this time.

The statistical service reported that the total value of these permits increased by 4.8 per cent and the total area covered by the permits rose by 7.8 per cent.

Furthermore, the number of dwelling units recorded an increase of 4.6 per cent.

Focusing on the month of July 2025 alone, 796 building permits were authorised.

These permits account for a total value of €454.9 million and a total area of 359.1 thousand square metres.

Crucially, these specific permits provide for the construction of 1,512 dwelling units.

The statistical service also mentioned a significant administrative change affecting the reporting figures.

From July 1, 2024, the authority of issuing building permits was transferred from the municipalities and the district administration offices to the newly founded local government organisations (EOAs).

This new licensing process is performed through the newly-integrated information system Ippodamos.