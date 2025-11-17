The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday released a statement summarising the recently-held annual general meeting of the Cyprus association of real estate agents, which forms part of its membership.

The meeting, held on November 15 at the premises of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), served as a review of the association’s actions and allowed for a discussion of strategic priorities for the future of the real estate profession.

During his address, association president Christos Nicolaou presented the association’s achievements and detailed the important actions taken during 2025.

He highlighted the successful renewal of 90 per cent of licences for registered real estate agents and assistants, following the association’s interventions with the Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council.

Moreover, Nicolaou also pointed to the support provided to members whose licences remain pending.

Nicolaou further mentioned the positive response from the Labour Ministry to the association’s request for clarification on the employment of real estate assistants on a part-time basis, confirming that no relevant prohibition exists in the legislation.

What is more, Nicolaou also presented the association’s proposals for the amendment of the Real Estate Agents Law.

These proposals relate to the composition and term of the council, the prerequisites for registration and licence renewal, the establishment of a disciplinary council, and the procedures for inspection.

Focusing on regulatory issues, Nicolaou made a special reference to the association’s efforts to tackle illegal real estate brokerage, calling on members to assist in the recording and reporting of such phenomena.

The association president also updated members on the preparation of candidacies for the Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council elections in 2026, making a particular reference to the candidacy of Vasilis Artemiou for the position of president.

In addition, Nicolaou thanked the members of the board of directors for their cooperation and support, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce for its long-standing assistance, and the association’s legal counsel and auditors for their contribution to the association’s work.

“The association will continue to seek solutions to the sector’s problems and to safeguard the interests of professional real estate agents,” he underlined.