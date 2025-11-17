Demetra Holdings Plc has repurchased 8,386 of its own shares at an average price of 1.617 cents, the company announced on Monday.

The share buyback was carried out on November 14 through CISCO, the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the company’s annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

During the session, Demetra Holdings purchased 563 shares at 1.615 cents, 888 shares at 1.615 cents, 4,000 shares at 1.62 cents, 200 shares at 1.615 cents, 1,513 shares at 1.615 cents, 763 shares at 1.615 cents, and 459 shares at 1.615 cents.