Greek retailer Jumbo Group delivered a strong performance in October 2025, recording a double-digit rise in sales and maintaining its growth momentum despite a volatile international backdrop.

According to the company, Greece and Cyprus remained the key drivers of expansion, offering steady support to the group’s overall trajectory as it enters the crucial final months of the year.

The October–December period is traditionally decisive for the retailer’s full-year results, and the group noted that both November and December will shape its performance for 2025.

At the same time, its recent acquisition of the “Veso Mare” mall in Patras, purchased for €10.82 million, reflects a shift in strategy towards owning selected retail locations.

The company said the investment is expected to yield a double-digit return in its first year, while also improving operational control, lowering rental-related costs and strengthening long-term profitability.

For October 2025, group sales rose by roughly 13 per cent year-on-year, supported by lower temperatures and smoother supply-chain operations, particularly in Greece and Cyprus.

The company added that October 2024 had been affected by stock disruptions linked to the closure of the Suez Canal and unusually warm weather that dampened consumer demand.

Over the January–October period, group sales were up about 8 per cent year-on-year.

In Greece, net sales of the parent company, excluding intragroup transactions, increased by around 17 per cent in October. Over the first ten months of the year, growth stood at approximately 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

In Cyprus, the network recorded an increase of roughly 15 per cent in October, bringing year-to-date growth to around 9 per cent.

In Bulgaria, including online sales through the company’s local e-shop, sales rose by about 11 per cent in October. For the January–October period, growth reached roughly 4 per cent year-on-year.

Finally, in Romania, including online activity, sales increased by around 2.5 per cent in October, while for the ten-month period they were up about 5 per cent year-on-year.