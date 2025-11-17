Cyprus is experiencing a clear shift in both legal and irregular migration as geopolitical pressures and labour needs reshape arrivals, according to Deputy Minister of Migration Nicholas Ioannides.

The minister said that the island has become a centre for highly skilled migrants in finance and technology, describing it as “an event that raises the level of Cyprus.”

In an interview with Philelenews, Ioannides said legal migration is treated as a development tool, not merely an administrative task.

He noted that the deputy ministry aims to match skills with market needs, provide “fair, predictable procedures” for employers and employees, and use digitalisation to reduce bureaucracy.

Strengthening legal pathways, he added, is also “an effective response to irregular migration and human trafficking,” since efficient channels limit incentives to use criminal networks.

According to data provided by Ioannides, foreigners who do not comply with the law may face criminal sanctions and return procedures.

He also said Cyprus has issued the highest number of return decisions in the EU over the past year in proportion to GDP and population.

According to the Deputy Ministry of Migration, 175,677 third-country nationals (TCNs) held legal residence permits in Cyprus as of September 30 2025, excluding Europeans and irregular migrants. The majority reside for work, a trend Ioannides said underlines the economy’s dependence on foreign labour.

The largest group is domestic workers, with 29,476 people, based on Deputy Ministry figures. Immigration permits account for 27,722 people, while 21,796 reside as employees of foreign-owned companies. A further 18,258 hold general employment permits.

According to the same data, 16,153 people live in Cyprus under international protection and 14,985 through family reunification.

Additional categories include 9,344 students, 14,313 beneficiaries of the UK Withdrawal Agreement, 8,010 visitors, 7,897 family members of Cypriot citizens and 7,210 family members of EU nationals.

Ioannides said the figures confirm a “multidimensional migrant population” linked to a wide range of residence purposes, reflecting Cyprus’ role as a mobility hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

By nationality, data provided by the Deputy Ministry show Russians form the largest group with 40,735 residents, followed by British nationals (16,279), Nepalis (15,607), Indians (14,237) and Syrians (12,868).

Other communities include Lebanese (4,280), Israelis (3,865), Bangladeshis (3,175), Vietnamese (3,015), Belarusians (2,991), Pakistanis (2,281) and Iranians (1,658).

Legal migration requests have risen steadily since 2022. According to Deputy Ministry data, general employment permits nearly tripled from 5,569 in 2022 to 18,258 in 2025, driven mainly by demand in hotels and food services.

Domestic employment also increased, rising from 22,252 to 29,476, linked to ageing demographics and growing care needs.

The Deputy Ministry’s figures further show an increase in permits for staff employed in foreign-owned firms, supported by an expanded investment-attraction framework and relocations following the war in Ukraine. At the same time, student residence permits have doubled since 2022.

In general employment, data supplied by Ioannides show that the largest groups come from Nepal (4,805 permits), India (3,955), Egypt (3,551), Bangladesh (1,696) and Sri Lanka (1,550).

In domestic work, 95.4 per cent of permits concern women, with Nepal again leading (10,034), followed by Sri Lanka (6,908), the Philippines (6,106), India (4,152), Vietnam (1,511) and others.

Among international protection holders, Deputy Ministry figures show Syrians dominate with 11,340 permits, followed by Palestinians, 1,015 Iranians, 787 Somalis and 477 Cameroonians.

Ioannides said legal migration, when linked with integration measures, becomes “a catalyst for productivity and social well-being”, adding indirectly that modern digital services, targeted permits and strong legal channels help limit irregular flows while supporting economic resilience.