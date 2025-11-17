UK leads arrivals as Israel, Germany, Poland and Sweden follow

Cyprus recorded a strong rise in both tourist arrivals and resident returns in October 2025, underscoring a robust rebound in travel activity.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), tourist arrivals reached 537,744 during this time, up 17.1 per cent from the 459,106 recorded in October 2024.

For January to October 2025, total arrivals amounted to 4,142,534, compared with 3,727,196 in the same period of 2024, an increase of 11.1 per cent.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom remained the largest source market, accounting for 31.4 per cent or 168,792 visitors.

Israel was the second-largest market with 59,508 arrivals, representing 11.1 per cent of the total, followed by Germany (41,783 arrivals or 7.8 per cent) and Poland (36,262 tourists or 6.7 per cent).

Sweden (20,806 arrivals or 3.9 per cent) and Greece (20,038 visitors or 3.7 per cent) rounded out the top contributors.

Cystat data showed sharp variations among other markets, including a 147.0 per cent surge from Israel, a 45.2 per cent rise from Hungary, and notable declines from Lebanon at 33.9 per cent, Norway at 16.1 per cent, and the Netherlands at 4.5 per cent.

Moreover, the majority of tourists in October 2025 were visiting for holidays, accounting for 81.8 per cent.

Those visiting friends or relatives represented 11.0 per cent, while business travel made up 7.1 per cent of all visits.

In October 2024, the distribution stood at 79.9 per cent for holidays, 11.9 per cent for visits to friends or relatives, and 8.1 per cent for business trips.

Resident travel also increased, with 158,026 Cypriots returning from trips abroad compared with 137,095 in October 2024, marking a 15.3 per cent rise.

Greece was the top country of return, representing 33.1 per cent or 52,381 travellers, followed by the United Kingdom with 7.3 per cent or 11,585, Italy with 5.7 per cent or 9,034, and Germany with 4.4 per cent or 6,914.

Among returning residents, 69.2 per cent travelled for holidays, while business travel represented 27.1 per cent.

Studies accounted for 1.5 per cent and other reasons 2.3 per cent.

Cystat explained that the figures were derived from the passenger survey conducted at Larnaca and Paphos airports, supplemented by administrative records including port arrivals.

Coverage includes all passengers passing through passport control in government-controlled areas, excluding those travelling through ports and airports in the island’s occupied north.

Cystat also mentioned that tourist arrivals refer to trips rather than individuals, since a person may take multiple trips over the reporting period.

The agency also clarified that residents are defined as persons living in Cyprus for at least twelve months or intending to stay that long before their travel.

Cyprus’ latest tourism data also align with broader expectations for stronger winter activity outlined earlier this month, following the conclusion of the World Travel Market (WTM) conference in London.

Specifically, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said that “the messages [the ministry has received] are only positive, as the high number of visitors brought record performances that will certainly continue into 2026”.

He stressed that expanding winter travel remains a priority, supported by encouraging signals from major British operators.

Industry figures view these developments as part of a wider shift towards year-round tourism, reinforced by ongoing investment, extended hotel operations and sustained demand from key markets.