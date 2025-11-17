The state doctors’ union, Pasyki, and the civil servants’ trade union, Pasydy, jointly raised concerns on Monday about academics holding director positions at two public hospital clinics.

They criticised the move as administrative arbitrariness that circumvents the law and violates public hospital operating regulations.

The announcement stated that on Thursday, at the meeting of the House health committee, Health Minister Michael Daminaos and the general executive director of state health services organisation (Okypy) said that two clinics are being managed by academics.

They pointed out that academics cannot hold such a position due to the current legal framework.

“This is a clear reflection of administrative arbitrariness and circumvention of both the law and the operating regulations of public hospitals,” the unions said.

They explained that minister’s acceptance of such a practice is an institutional concern and raises reasonable questions over the rule of the law and administrative legality.

“The least we expect is the immediate cancellation of all acts that were carried out in excess of and in contradiction to the current legal framework,” the unions said, while emphasising that they reserve the right to take institutional, administrative and legal measures.