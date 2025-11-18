The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), part of the Eurosystem, released its summary balance sheet this week, which showed that the institution’s total assets and liabilities stood at €30.49 billion at the end of October 2025.

The CBC’s total assets were primarily driven by claims within the Eurosystem, which reached €20.24 bn.

The second largest asset class comprised securities in euro from euro area residents totalling €6.95 bn.

Holdings of gold and gold receivables stood at €1.45 bn. Furthermore, claims in foreign currency against non-euro area residents amounted to €1.09 bn.

Other key assets included claims in euro against non-euro area residents at €564.42 million and claims in foreign currency against euro area residents at €25.62 million.

The CBC reported other euro claims against euro area credit institutions of €5.01m.

Notably, loans in euro to euro area credit institutions, related to monetary policy operations, recorded a value of zero, as did general government debt in euro.

The remaining assets were made up of other assets amounting to €151.74m and items in course of settlement totalling €2.50m.

On the liabilities side, the largest component was liabilities in euro to euro area credit institutions relating to monetary policy operations, which amounted to €18.86 bn.

This was significantly larger than any other liability category.

The second largest liability was liabilities in euro to other euro area residents at €4.75 bn.

This category included general government liabilities of €4.49 bn and other liabilities of €256.47m. Banknotes in circulation reached €3.22 bn.

The Central Bank maintained capital and reserves totalling €333.82m.

Other major liabilities included valuation accounts at €1.44 bn and provisions at €596.57m.

Smaller liability figures included IMF Special Drawing Rights account at €495.00m, other liabilities at €448.44m, and liabilities in foreign currency against euro area residents at €219.81m.

Other euro liabilities to euro area credit institutions stood at €50.00m, while liabilities in euro to non-euro area residents reached €60.26m.

What is more, liabilities within the Eurosystem were €10.49m and items in course of settlement were €2.66m.

Notably, both securities issued and liabilities in foreign currency against non-euro area residents were reported as zero.