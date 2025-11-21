Startups4Peace sends winning teams to Slush 2025

Startups4Peace (Su4P) marked its 10th anniversary with a strong presence at Slush 2025, the world’s leading startup event held in Helsinki, showcasing Cypriot entrepreneurial talent on the global stage.

The Su4P Programme, Cyprus’ only bicommunal startup accelerator, is co-funded by the European Union and the Embassy of Finland in Cyprus and is implemented within the Eunite Programme, which is funded by the EU Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community.

Following an application period, ten teams were selected to join the Su4P journey this year.

They participated in two intensive bootcamps, each spanning two full days, where they received targeted training and guidance.

Between the bootcamps, mentoring sessions continued to strengthen their business models and sharpen their strategies.

The process culminated in a pitching battle, evaluated by an expert jury, after which three winning teams were chosen to represent Su4P at Slush 2025.

“Their ideas stood out for their creativity, scalability, and commitment to collaboration across communities,” an announcement mentioned.

The three winning teams of Startups4Peace 2025 were Microcheck, Pit-to-Table, and SENSSOS.

Microcheck is a cross-communal digital health platform providing early-warning alerts and resistance mapping against antibiotic resistance through accessible microbiological testing and personalised feedback.

Pit-to-Table transforms discarded olive pits into sustainable construction panels, reducing organic waste and carbon emissions while supporting farmers across the island.

SENSSOS introduces an AI-powered wearable that helps musicians, athletes, and high-performance professionals prevent musculoskeletal injuries and improve posture through real-time biofeedback.

As part of their prize, the first-placed team received €10,000 seed funding, while the second and third-placed teams were each awarded €5,000 to further develop their ventures.

“In Helsinki, the teams immersed themselves in Finland’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, networking with global investors, attending inspiring talks, and participating in one-on-one meetings at Slush,” the announcement stated.

“The experience not only expanded their professional horizons but also strengthened the bicommunal spirit that defines Su4P,” it added.

“For the past decade, Su4P has been an encouragement of innovation and cooperation, bringing together Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot entrepreneurs to build a shared future,” the team behind the initiative said.

“Its 10-year milestone underscores the programme’s enduring success and growing impact on Cyprus’ startup scene,” it added.

“By attending Slush, Su4P once again showcased Cyprus’ entrepreneurial talent on the global stage, bridging communities, inspiring innovation, and celebrating 10 years of impact,” the announcement concluded.