A vibrant signing ceremony hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Cyprus and the China NGO for International Exchanges (CNIE) on Thursday in Nicosia marked a new milestone in the deepening relationship between China and Cyprus.

Titled ‘Silk Road People-to-People Connectivity’, the event combined cultural performances, economic dialogue and formal cooperation agreements aimed at strengthening mutual prosperity.

The celebration opened with a cultural showcase featuring paintings by Chinese children, photographs by Cypriot artists, and displays of traditional Hanfu clothing and heritage artefacts.

Noting the symbolic fusion of Eastern and Western heritage, keynote speaker Xia Jie, chairman of the National People’s Congress Committee and president of CNIE, stressed the importance of mutual understanding and friendship as the foundation for expanding international cooperation between Cyprus, Europe and China.

He highlighted China’s growing contribution to the Cypriot economy, particularly in energy and transportation, and noted the increasing number of Cypriot cities joining the China-Cyprus sister city alliance, which strengthens bilateral ties.

He underlined the essential role of dialogue in maintaining peace and stability, praising Cyprus for its commitment to multinationalism and its efforts to deepen cooperation with the European Union, contributing to climate-friendly partnerships.

Chinese Ambassador Liu Yantao also shared his thoughts at the event, reflecting on the enduring emotional ties between the two countries despite geographical distance. He expressed hope for more people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, envisioning a brighter future in which China and Cyprus grow closer culturally and economically.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of China–Cyprus Pragmatic Cooperation projects in technology, medicine and the arts.

By combining cultural performances with official agreements, the event not only celebrated the flourishing friendship and shared heritage of East and West but also paved the way for concrete collaboration in economic, cultural and health sectors.