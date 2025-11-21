Cyprus will stop accepting personal cheques for payments to the state from January 1, 2026, as the Treasury moves to a faster and more secure collection system.

According to an announcement released on Friday, the shift is aimed at creating a more modern and efficient framework, since personal cheques frequently caused delays in clearance, mistakes in completion, and rejections due to incorrect details or insufficient funds.

As a result, citizens often had to repeat the payment, leading to further inconvenience.

By phasing out cheques, the accounting office says citizens will benefit from quicker and simpler transactions, while avoiding unnecessary bureaucracy.

Instead, payments to the government will be made through direct and secure methods, namely bank cards at cash desks and online, as well as bank transfers, including instant payments that are completed within seconds.

Meanwhile, banker’s drafts will remain available for a short transitional period, though the authorities intend to discontinue their use as well. Cash transactions up to €10,000 will continue to be accepted.

The office added that the move forms part of its wider push to modernise public services and improve the management of state resources.