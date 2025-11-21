The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) this week took part in the partner meeting of the European project ‘MED-Routes – Promotion of Eco-Itineraries within European Cultural Routes’, according to an announcement released on Friday.

The meeting was held on November 20 at the premises of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Greece.

According to the announcement, the forum hosted by the chamber, aimed to present the project’s results and future prospects, with a particular focus on cultural and ecotourism routes.

The event began with greetings. Detailed presentations followed on the objectives, actions and work packages of MED-Routes, as well as the progress of Action 4.2, which concentrates on promoting eco-itineraries and supporting Europe’s cultural routes.

Presentations were then delivered on the two pilot eco-routes developed within the framework of the project.

An open session for exchanging views also took place. Special emphasis was placed on the signing of a letter of mutual commitment and support, strengthening cooperation among partners and advancing the development and promotion of eco-itineraries.

“Etap Paphos, an active collaborating body of the project, continues to reinforce Paphos’ strategy for sustainable, cultural and thematic tourism development by making use of European networks and projects that encourage the green transition and cross-border cooperation,” the announcement concluded.