The Open University of Cyprus took part in and supported one of the most advanced and realistic international cybersecurity exercises, Crossed Swords 2025, through its Cybersecurity and Telecommunications Research Laboratory, known as CTRL, according to a statement by the university.

The exercise was held in Tallinn, Estonia, from November 3 to November 7, with the university’s mission led by Rector and founder of CTRL, Professor Stavros Stavrou, who was accompanied by CTRL researchers Savvas Theodoulou and Georgios Potamos.

The statement explained that during the exercise the Open University of Cyprus and CTRL staffed the Green Team and provided a specialised segment of the multisection Cyber Range developed by CTRL.

The contribution focused on simulating and supporting situational awareness and cybersecurity processes in the maritime sector, a capability considered vital for creating realistic attack scenarios by the Red Teams that attempted to manipulate the operational picture of maritime systems.

The statement added that the multisection Cyber Range of CTRL, which has been used for national, European and international cybersecurity exercises for the past six years, integrates and simulates ICT, ICS and OT functions, including AIS, GNSS and Radar systems as well as other specialised platforms.

The announcement included comments by Professor Stavrou, a specialist in cybersecurity and electronic warfare, who described the participation of the Open University of Cyprus in Crossed Swords 2025 as a milestone.

“For the first time a Cypriot university research team provided educationally realistic and fully operational infrastructure to the exercise,” he said.

“It is a great honour for the Open University of Cyprus and CTRL to contribute to a global event with participation from more than forty countries,” he added.

“Cyber training must reflect real operational structures and needs, and the capabilities and expertise of CTRL support precisely this requirement,” Stavrou stated.

Stavrou also highlighted the importance of developing applied postgraduate programmes in cybersecurity, security and defence, stressing the decisive role of practical training in preparing professionals to respond to modern technological threats.

Examples include the university’s postgraduate programmes Computer and Network Security and Security and Defence, with the latter offered jointly with the Hellenic Air Force Academy, the statement concluded.